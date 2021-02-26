Gusty winds blowing us into Friday -Kris

It’s going to be a noisy night of gusty winds across the Inland Northwest, especially around the Spokane area. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, but the highest gusts are likely overnight tonight. Gusts as high as 45 mph could snap tree branches and lead to isolated power outages. Meanwhile, the chance of light snow returns to the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area early tomorrow morning. Commuters, especially in Coeur d’Alene, will tangle with another fresh round of snowy roads. The winds will slowly decrease through the day, and the snow won’t last long in the valleys. It will, however, continue in the mountains for most of the day. High temperatures Friday will top out in the lower 40s, so the commute home should be a breeze (pun intended).

<3 SATURDAY <3 will be AMAZING! Expect blue skies and sunshine and highs close to 40°. The mountain snow returns for Sunday, but the valleys will likely stay dry. The next chance of rain or snow in the valleys will be next Monday.