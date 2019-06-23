Gusty tonight, gusty tomorrow

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

Happy Saturday – regionally, we saw partly cloudy skies and some breezy conditions. Some were lucky to see some periods of sunshine today, too.

Tomorrow will be similar to our weather conditions today. Temperatures in the low 70s for overall highs around Spokane.

Tonight will be cool. Many areas in the region can expect 50s for overnight lows. Expect wind gusts up to 25 mph, which will also carry into Sunday. Areas in north Idaho have potential for wet weather this evening. Higher elevations have a chance of thunderstorms tonight.

The work week is looking “average” – as in temperatures will stay around the average high temperature this time of year, which is in the mid 70s.

Thunderstorm and rain potential will make a return to the forecast towards the end of the week.

