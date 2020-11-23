GU’s Corey Kispert named to NABC Preseason Player of the Year watch list

Corey Kispert is one of three Gonzaga players who entered this year's NBA draft.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gonzaga University’s Corey Kispert was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches preseason watch list for the 2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year.

Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award last season. He was named the DI-AAA ADA Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year, and was also tabbed USBWA All-District IX, NABC Second Team All-District 9 and WCC First Team. The senior earned Academic All-Conference honors for the second straight season in 2019-20. He was 11th in the West Coast Conference in points per game (13.9) and ninth in minutes played per game (32.9). The Edmonds native led the team in three-point made field goals (78) and made 81 percent of his free-throws. He shot 43.8 percent from behind-the-arc last season.

Earlier this month, Kispert was among the list of four Zags named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.

Gonzaga opens the season against Kansas Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida.

