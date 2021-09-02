Gurbax Kaur
A tribute is not available at this time for Gurbax Kaur. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.
Services
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thursday
September 2, 2021
10:00 AM to 11:45 AM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
