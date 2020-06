Gun Range Fire burns 100 acres near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A fire near the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club has burned 100 acres.

The Department of Natural Resources is calling it the ‘Gun Range Fire,’ and have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Officials say the fire began Thursday afternoon.

#WAWildfire update: #GunRangeFire near Wenatchee ignited this afternoon and has burned approximately 100 acres. The cause of the fire is undertermined at this time. The fire is named for its relative proximity to the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club. pic.twitter.com/zQBlAd58gN — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 19, 2020

This is a developing story.

