Guess what’s still on the table for Spokane? Monsters of Rock Reunion Tour

Joe Albi Stadium's last event could be the Monsters of Rock reunion tour

SPOKANE, Wash. — It broke many hearts in Spokane when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Monsters of Rock Reunion Tour last summer. Now, it’s back on the table for August 2021.

The agenda for a Spokane School board meeting for Wednesday night calls this an “opportunity for one of Spokane’s largest ever cultural events.” A proposal for the concert says the district would delay the beginning of demolition of Joe Albi Stadium, originally planned to start in March, to August after the show. The agenda said the concert would pay up to $550,000 to cover construction delays.

“Garco Construction has determined the updated condensed window for demo and construction of the new stadium after the concert is still a comfortable schedule allowing a full year,” reads the agenda.

The original Monsters of Rock tour made a stop at Albi in 1988.

The board agenda says there’s a possibility the concert would be streamed worldwide.

Under a proposed agreement, Spokane Public Schools would waive its policy of no alcohol at the site; the district would also earn $1 for every ticket sold, with an estimated total of $25,000-$30,000 depending on whether the concert was one or two days long.

If the board decides to go ahead with the plan in a work session Wednesday night, a formal agreement would go to the school board at a future meeting.

