Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp to visit Liberty Lake on Monday

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp will visit Liberty Lake on Monday.

The Republican candidate had originally called the event a “victory rally,” but is now calling it a “victory protest.”

Culp promises live music, guest speakers and food for the free event, which is being held at Appleway RV from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Culp, the police chief of Republic, is looking to unseat incumbent Jay Inslee. He has been a vocal opponent of Inslee’s mandates in response to pandemic and made headlines in 2019 for opposing the state’s new stricter gun laws, which he has said compelled him to run.

