Monthlong GU event tackles Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis

SPOKANE, Wash. — To address the ongoing violence and continued genocide that affects Native American women, girls and two spirit people, Gonzaga University will be holding a monthlong program leading up to the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman, Girls and Two-Spirit individuals across the U.S. and Canada.

Four events will be held, starting on Wednesday, April 7 with “A Statistical & Narrative Analysis of MMIWG2S,” which will dive into the harmful roots of why so many of these people are missing or murdered, including jurisdictional restrictions on reservations regarding non-Native offenders and hyper sexualization of Native women through cultural appropriation and media sources.

Leah Wilborn Neese, JD candidate at Gonzaga University Law School, said the event will be held virtually from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m and will feature Gonzaga law professor Gail Hammer and third-year student Bailey Warrior Pahang.

Other events throughout the month will include:

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Jurisdictional Panel: Who Prosecutes MMIWG2S Crimes?

MONDAY, APRIL 19

Policy Issues Panel

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

National Day of Remembrance

Neese said the program will delve into different areas of the MMIWG2S crisis, encourage discussions and share resources. All events are open to the public and will be held virtually.

The program is hosted by Gonzaga Law School. Gonzaga Law Student Bar Association, Gonzaga Law Center for Civil & Human Rights and the sčintxw Native American Cultural Center.

