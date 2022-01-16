GSL Spirit Games postponed, other arena events still on

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the omicron variant surges in Spokane, local arenas continue to host their events.

While they require face coverings and proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours, current case rates still has some patrons at unease.

Coming next week, the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is live in the Spokane Arena Saturday. Two days later, the Harlem Globetrotters showcase their Spread Game Tour on Jan. 24. Tickets for both events are available online.

While most events are still on, some are postponed. The Greater Spokane League Spirit Games, originally scheduled Jan. 18-20, is now planned for the week of Feb. 7. Spokane Public Schools announced the delay due to updated guidance from Spokane Regional Health.

SRHD recommended all large school events and gatherings to be postponed due to current student absence rates and staffing shortages.

The Podium also continues to host large sporting events. The Cougar Classic ended Saturday, and the Spokane High School Invitational was held Sunday. The Podium also requires proof of vaccination or negative tests within 72 hours.

Not many events are scheduled until February though, so that could give enough time for local case rates to start declining.

