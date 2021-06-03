Growing season starts on Green Bluff: U-pick rhubarb, camping at Hidden Acres Orchards

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

MEAD, Wash. — It’s that time of year where Green Bluff growers are opening up for fruit picking, shopping and enjoying the outdoors.

Hidden Acres Orchards is one of those growers — open now for u-pick and camping on-site.

It’s a family-owned solar, wind and biodiesel powered farm and they are officially open for the season as of June 1.

Right now, you can pick your own rhubarb from more than 60 acres of land.

This is what they grow in late May and early June. Artichoke, garlic, cherries, apricots, peaches and sunflowers will be available later in the summer.

Feel like staying out in the great outdoors? You can book a night at the Tentrr or bring your own out to the orchard! It’s $100 to rent and $30 to bring your own set-up. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/u7T3j86A3j — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 3, 2021

You can also spend the night on the farm in one of the ‘glamping’ tents! You can rent one for $100 or bring your own set-up for $30.

Hidden Acres Orchards is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Hidden Acres Orchards and to book a stay on the property, see their website.

More Green Bluff growers can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.