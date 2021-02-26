Grow your garden with free seeds, courtesy of Spokane County libraries

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost time to start growing your garden again, and the Spokane County Library District wants to help.

You can now pick up a seed packet bundle at all library district locations. The SCLD hosts the seed library program each year. How does it work?

Each bundle consists of a combination of vegetable and herb seeds. All you have to do is stop by a local library during curbside hours, call whatever number is on the sign out front, and request a bundle.

You’ll be given the choice of 12 seed packet envelopes. Once you’ve decided which one you want, take it home and plant it. When the time comes to harvest, grab some of the fresh seeds and bring them back to the library for other gardeners to use!

