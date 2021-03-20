Groves family gears up to watch sons compete against Kansas

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Randy and Tara Groves watched their sons grow up playing basketball in their own driveway. Tomorrow, they’ll watch them face off against the Kansas Jayhawks.

“It’s kind of an emotional thing in a lot of ways, you just think about all the time they’ve put in and all their teammates have put in to get to this point, to get to play one of the blue bloods on the biggest stage, I mean, what an incredible opportunity,” said Randy Groves, father of Tanner and Jacob Groves.

“It’s a dream come true for us, and it’s even more of a dream come true for our parents. They are soaking in the moment, just loving seeing us play together,” said player Tanner Groves.

And watching them play in person, something they haven’t had the chance to do much of this season.

So much fun catching up with the Groves family today. Both @tannergroves and @jake34groves will play against Kansas in the NCAA tournament tomorrow morning. They are in Indy, but can't have any face-to-face contact with their kids. Their story coming up tonight at 6. #GoEags pic.twitter.com/B7Pjala6QR — Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) March 19, 2021

“We’re so blessed to be here and finally watch them with COVID this year and not being able to see them play most of the year, we are very grateful that this could happen and Boise could happen last weekend and we can see them live,” said mom, Tara Groves.

It’s not a perfect situation, though. The family is there, but they can’t have any face-to-face contact with their kids.

“I just want to make sure their laundry is done and they’re well fed,” Tara laughed. “No, of course they are doing good. They take such good care — the coaching staff and the support staff — take such good care of them that I’m not worried at all. I’m looking forward to seeing them, but I’ll wait another month.”

