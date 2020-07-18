Group protests mask mandate outside home of Spokane Co. Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of people protesting the mask mandate gathered outside the home of Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz on Friday.

Protesters marched with signs, showing opposition to the statewide mandate that requires people to wear masks indoors and in public places where social distancing isn’t possible.

According to Spokane Police, the march was peaceful and no arrests were made.

A spokeswoman with Spokane Regional Health responded, saying they hear the protesters’ concerns, adding:

“It is the health district’s mission to protect, improve and promote the health and well-being of all people; these evidence-based measures are the tools to help us do that. No decision made during this pandemic is made lightly, but every decision is made in keeping with our mission.”

The protest came the same day that officials with the Panhandle Health Board met to discuss a potential mask mandate in North Idaho. That meeting was met with protesters and hackers.

The health board decided to table the discussion until a later time.

