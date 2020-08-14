Group of parents to protest Spokane Health Officer’s remote learning recommendation

Pupils wearing fabric masks listen to their teacher as they respect social distancing on June 2, 2020 in Beaucamps-Ligny, near Lille, as secondary schools in Hauts de France gradually reopen after a new lifting of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus came into effect. Photo by Julie Sebadelha/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of parents plan to protest the health district’s recommendation for remote learning on Friday afternoon.

The group said they will gather outside of the Spokane Regional Health District starting at 3 p.m.

The protest comes after County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz recommended Spokane County schools begin the year with distance learning due to current rates of transmission of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the incident rate number was 202 cases per 100,000 people over the course of two weeks. That number is down from 223 just last week, but health officials have said it would not be safe to open schools to in-person learning until that number is less than 25 cases per 100,000 people over a two week span.

Lutz said the high rate of transmission could negatively impact community-wide efforts to lower rates, would impose considerable demands and instability on school operations, and conceivably outpace collective efforts to control the pandemic.

Several districts in Spokane County — including Spokane Public Schools, Cheney, Central Valley and West Valley – quickly decided to begin the school year with distance learning upon receiving Lutz’s recommendation.

