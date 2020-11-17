Group of local investors buys Patsy Clark Mansion with intention to preserve the property

SPOKANE, Wash. — After being on the market for a year and a half, the Patsy Clark Mansion has new owners.

The historic mansion, located in the Browne’s Addition neighborhood, was recently purchased by a group of local investors.

The new ownership group, Patsy Clark LLC, is comprised of several people including Spokane local Steve DeWalt and native Jonathan McKay.

“It’s difficult to put into words just how excited we are to be the new caretakers of this amazing piece of community and architectural history,” said DeWalt. “Our goal is to continue protecting and preserving this property and to explore a variety of ways to enable the public to more fully experience and appreciate this unmistakable landmark.”

“This iconic building impressed upon me our region’s history as a young boy who grew up in Spokane’s suburbs,” said McKay. “I’m honored to get to play a part in continuing the accessibility of this legacy to the next generation.”

The 12,000-square foot mansion was designed by Kirtland Cutter and has served many purposes over the years. It started as a home, but was later turned into a restaurant and is currently home to the Eymann, Allison, Jones law firm, as well as Hunter Elder Law.

Both firms will continue to occupy the building and DeWalt’s company, InterUrban Development, will lease office space on the third floor.

“Not only are we invested in keeping this landmark a part of this community, but it is our intention to build on its potential as a vibrant community gathering place, where people can discover all that is special about this amazing structure and its distinctive history,” DeWalt said.

The acquisition includes a two-story carriage house, which is currently being used for storage. DeWalt said they are looking at rehabilitating the space, which could one day become loft apartments and a coffee house.

