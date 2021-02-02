Group 1B begins to receive vaccine in Kootenai County

Alex Crescenti

HAYDEN, Idaho — In Kootenai County, more than 9,500 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Idaho moved into Phase 1B, meaning those 65 and older can start receiving the vaccine, which requires a lot more space and resources to pull off with the higher demand.

Starting Tuesday, those in Group 1B will be able to get a shot at the Kootenai County fairgrounds. Panhandle Health District received 12,000 calls today regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,000 calls within the first hour of the hotline being opened.

With this high demand, health officials are urging patience.

“There is a wait time when you call our hotline. If everyone is expecting to receive the vaccine or to schedule an appointment today, it may not happen,” said Katherine Hoyer of the Panhandle Health District.

While vaccinations won’t start for the District until Tuesday, across town at Kootenai Health, they have plenty of people walking through their doors to receive their first doses. They expect to give out between 1,000 and 1,500 vaccines each week.

“Knowing that gives us confidence that we’ll be able to get everybody in that wants to,” said Kootenai Health communication specialist, Andrea Nagel. “It’s just a matter of being patient and waiting for those appointments to open up as we receive those doses.”

Panhandle Health District officials hosted their facility as a vaccination site for Group 1A, but quickly learned it was just too small of a space. You need a lot more room to get more people vaccinated — a prime reason the Fairgrounds were chosen as a vaccination site.

“We needed more space to spread people out, to help people who need help registering, just to talk to people and set their 15 minutes if they do have any sort of adverse reaction, that was a big lesson learned for us,” said Hoyer.

It is expected to take between 6-10 weeks to vaccinate all of Group 1B in Kootenai County.

