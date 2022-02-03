Groundhog Day: What’s in store for the rest of the winter?
SPOKANE, Wash.– The famous Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on February 2, 2022, and his prediction of six more weeks of winter is in step with what all signs are pointed at in the Inland Northwest.
That, however, is more by luck than skill. The National Weather Service has tracked Phil’s accuracy over the years to be an abysmal 40 percent. Yikes!
Locally, the groundhog’s predictions fare even worse than they do for the country as a whole. Phil has only gotten it right 30 percent of the time using the same grading system as the NWS.
Phil’s prognostication doesn’t match up with long-range forecasts in his own hometown! It’s most likely that February will be warm in the East and cold in the Northwest according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. This pattern is also present for the next three months, double the six weeks that Phil supposedly forecasts. This is a pattern that’s common during La Niña winters. You can read more about what La Niña is and how it impacts our weather in the link below.
La Niña winters also tend to be snowier than average around here by 12 to 25 percent. So far Spokane has had 30.7 inches of snow this winter, a little behind the average pace. In the last five years, February has been snowier than January, but is this a real trend or just a statistical ghost? It will take years to know for sure, but the trend for La Niña patterns to crank up winter weather near the end of the season points towards another period of high winter weather activity before April.
In the near term, no big snowstorms are on the horizon. Stay updated on your Inland Northwest weather anytime on KXLY.com.
