Groundhog Day: What’s in store for the rest of the winter?

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter.

SPOKANE, Wash.– The famous Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on February 2, 2022, and his prediction of six more weeks of winter is in step with what all signs are pointed at in the Inland Northwest.

That, however, is more by luck than skill. The National Weather Service has tracked Phil’s accuracy over the years to be an abysmal 40 percent. Yikes!

#PunxsutawneyPhil has a 40% accuracy rate of predicting the start of spring in the last decade. Want to contribute your predictions? Tell Phil in the comments if you think winter will last another six weeks or not. Whose shadow will you base your prediction on? #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/GX4JWxJAFv — NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) January 31, 2022

Locally, the groundhog’s predictions fare even worse than they do for the country as a whole. Phil has only gotten it right 30 percent of the time using the same grading system as the NWS.

Phil’s prognostication doesn’t match up with long-range forecasts in his own hometown! It’s most likely that February will be warm in the East and cold in the Northwest according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. This pattern is also present for the next three months, double the six weeks that Phil supposedly forecasts. This is a pattern that’s common during La Niña winters. You can read more about what La Niña is and how it impacts our weather in the link below.

La Niña winters also tend to be snowier than average around here by 12 to 25 percent. So far Spokane has had 30.7 inches of snow this winter, a little behind the average pace. In the last five years, February has been snowier than January, but is this a real trend or just a statistical ghost? It will take years to know for sure, but the trend for La Niña patterns to crank up winter weather near the end of the season points towards another period of high winter weather activity before April.

Lately we've been getting lots of comments about winter being over in the Inland NW. We say not so fast, Climatology says we still have some winter remaining

FWIW…4 out of the last 5 Februaries have been snowier than the previous January. A statistical anomaly? Perhaps. #wawx pic.twitter.com/rNz8FnWDDq — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 2, 2022

In the near term, no big snowstorms are on the horizon. Stay updated on your Inland Northwest weather anytime on KXLY.com.