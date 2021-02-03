Groundhog Day – The rodent is calling for more winter, but Wednesday looks more like spring

Punxsutawney Phil is predicting six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow on this Groundhog Day. However, our forecast is only showing little hints of cold and snow. For Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 40s, which is just a little above average. A system passing by to our south brings a slight chance of some isolated snow showers, mainly over the Palouse and the mountains of the Idaho Panhandle. It will be a much calmer day, with winds generally less than 10 mph.

Our next chance of snow moves in for Thursday, as a system moves southeast across the region. Snow totals should mainly be light, except in the mountains. High temperatures will drop closer to average for Thursday. For Friday through the weekend, the mountains will continue to see snow showers, but we should stay dry in the valleys with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler weather is possible early next week.