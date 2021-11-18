Groundbreaking on a new downtown stadium is coming this month

The new downtown stadium is set to finish fall 2023

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– A new stadium is coming to downtown Spokane.

It got the green light in May from the Spokane Public School Board.

The board went over the $31 million dollar project agreement at Wednesday’s meeting.

CEO and president of Spokane Downtown Partnerships Mark Richards said the stadium will play a major role for the downtown area. More importantly to students and their families.

“When we heard from those parents, and the kids, and the athletic directors about what this is going to mean for students having a centrally located facility right in the heart of downtown, so I think it means something fantastic for everybody,” he said.

SPS will retain 100 percent ownership of the stadium. The funding for the stadium is coming from 2018 bond. SPS will receive $1 for every ticket sold from of every non district event.

SPS, the Public Facilities District, and others involved in the project will partner with the Civic Theater to solve noise pollution concerns.

The United Soccer League will also be welcoming players onto the field when the stadium is finished.

“We’re very excited being apart of this community and a part of the project. bringing men’s and women’s teams to Spokane is an important part in of our goal. And again, part of the team of those effort is how we’re going to do things. So, community-driven soccer is what we want,” USL Spokane President Cindy Wendle said. She said she’s excited to celebrate the stadium groundbreaking later this month with the community.

“It’s a bit numbing honestly because there was so much at work that went into it so much work that went into it before we even got involved in this project,” Richards said.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place on Nov. 30 of this year. The stadium is set to start welcoming fans in 2023.

Groundbreaking on the new downtown stadium is set for Nov. 30th. Here’s a timeline of the project. SPS will be going over the agreement at tonight’s meeting. pic.twitter.com/6G9q3i62lX — Vanessa Perez (@VanessaKXLY4) November 17, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.