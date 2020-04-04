Grocery stores begin limiting number of shoppers to slow COVID-19 spread

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some local grocery stores are limiting how many people can shop at a time in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Walmart will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, the retailer announced Saturday.

That’s roughly 20% of the store’s capacity.

Walmart stores will also only use one entrance, which will likely be through the grocery side.

Winco announced it will be taking similar precautions, only allowing 200 shoppers in its stores at a time.

4 News Now reached out to local Safeway and Albertsons stores, but so far no measures have been put in place.

