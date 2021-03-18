Greyhound’s attempt to dismiss AG Ferguson lawsuit rejected by Spokane judge

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Greyhound’s attempt to dismiss Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against them was shot down by Spokane Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno.

Ferguson sued the national bus line for allowing U.S. Customs & Border Patrol (CBP) agents to conduct “warrantless and suspicionless immigration sweeps of Greyhound passengers” at the Spokane station and refusing to implement reforms.

The Attorney General’s Office said Greyhound publicly announced they would no longer allow CBP agents to conduct sweeps without search warrants, but the bus company more recently argued the company has no choice but no comply with federal agents, which Judge Maryann Moreno rejected.

Ferguson said multiple Supreme Court rulings prevent warrantless searches from CBP, as well as the agency’s own protocols which say agents “have no inherent authority to simply board a common carrier without at least reasonable suspicion or consent.” Without consent, agents are forced to drop the search completely.

“Today’s ruling affirms that Greyhound has the power and responsibility to stand up for its customers and stop allowing CBP’s suspicionless bus raids and harassment,” Ferguson said. “Greyhound must formally change its policies, implement appropriate training, warn its passengers, and be held accountable for the harm the company has caused.”

