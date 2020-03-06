Greyhound lovers, unite! A meet-up happening this weekend; Free Fun Friday

Here are four free events you can go to this weekend:

  • Peppa Pig Party
    • Saturday, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
    • Spokane Public Library East Side
    • Kids of all ages welcome
    • Make crafts, play games, munch on goodies
  • Greyhound Meet and Greet
    • Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
    • Petco (Veradale)
    • Large group of new adoptable Greyhounds arriving in late March and still need a few more foster homes to house them until they get adopted
    • If you are on the fence about adopting, fostering is a great way to “test drive” a Greyhound in your own home for a few weeks without any financial commitment
    • Even if you decide not to adopt, you’ll be giving one more retired racing Greyhound an opportunity to find its forever home in the PNW
  • Belly Dance for Beginners
    • Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m.
    • Coil – Yoga, Dance, & Aerial (304 West Pacific Avenue #280, Spokane)
    • Try something new!
    • Free beginners class!
    • Class is choreography free and judgement free
    • Showing your belly is completely optional
    • Let loose as we shimmy outside our comfort zone together, as a community of Spokane moms
    • Event will kick off with a little time to relax and get to know each other
    • Wear what you’d wear to a yoga class
  • Free Admission at the MAC for Bank of America cardholders
    • Saturday & Sunday
    • Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (US Trust) customers
    • Bring your credit or debit card and a valid photo ID to gain ONE complimentary general admission to the MAC
    • Admission is limited to the cardholder

