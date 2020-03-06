Greyhound lovers, unite! A meet-up happening this weekend; Free Fun Friday

Here are four free events you can go to this weekend

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

Peppa Pig Party Saturday, 1:30-2:15 p.m. Spokane Public Library East Side Kids of all ages welcome Make crafts, play games, munch on goodies

Greyhound Meet and Greet Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Petco (Veradale) Large group of new adoptable Greyhounds arriving in late March and still need a few more foster homes to house them until they get adopted If you are on the fence about adopting, fostering is a great way to “test drive” a Greyhound in your own home for a few weeks without any financial commitment Even if you decide not to adopt, you’ll be giving one more retired racing Greyhound an opportunity to find its forever home in the PNW

Belly Dance for Beginners Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. Coil – Yoga, Dance, & Aerial (304 West Pacific Avenue #280, Spokane) Try something new! Free beginners class! Class is choreography free and judgement free Showing your belly is completely optional Let loose as we shimmy outside our comfort zone together, as a community of Spokane moms Event will kick off with a little time to relax and get to know each other Wear what you’d wear to a yoga class

Free Admission at the MAC for Bank of America cardholders Saturday & Sunday Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (US Trust) customers Bring your credit or debit card and a valid photo ID to gain ONE complimentary general admission to the MAC Admission is limited to the cardholder



