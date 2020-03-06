Greyhound lovers, unite! A meet-up happening this weekend; Free Fun Friday
Here are four free events you can go to this weekend:
- Peppa Pig Party
- Saturday, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
- Spokane Public Library East Side
- Kids of all ages welcome
- Make crafts, play games, munch on goodies
- Greyhound Meet and Greet
- Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
- Petco (Veradale)
- Large group of new adoptable Greyhounds arriving in late March and still need a few more foster homes to house them until they get adopted
- If you are on the fence about adopting, fostering is a great way to “test drive” a Greyhound in your own home for a few weeks without any financial commitment
- Even if you decide not to adopt, you’ll be giving one more retired racing Greyhound an opportunity to find its forever home in the PNW
- Belly Dance for Beginners
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m.
- Coil – Yoga, Dance, & Aerial (304 West Pacific Avenue #280, Spokane)
- Try something new!
- Free beginners class!
- Class is choreography free and judgement free
- Showing your belly is completely optional
- Let loose as we shimmy outside our comfort zone together, as a community of Spokane moms
- Event will kick off with a little time to relax and get to know each other
- Wear what you’d wear to a yoga class
- Free Admission at the MAC for Bank of America cardholders
- Saturday & Sunday
- Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (US Trust) customers
- Bring your credit or debit card and a valid photo ID to gain ONE complimentary general admission to the MAC
- Admission is limited to the cardholder
