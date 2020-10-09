Gregory “Gregg” Edwin Flory

Gregory “Gregg” Edwin Flory, 57, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Kellogg after a brief battle with cancer. Greg was born on October 4, 1962 in Silverton, ID, the son of the late Larry Flory and Leatrice Christmann Flory.

Gregg attended local schools and graduated from Kellogg High School, Class of 1980 and then served in the US Army. He enjoyed watching football and supporting his favorite team, the Denver Broncos. He loved to cook and would get many ideas from the different cooking channels on TV, as well as being a bit of a history buff, watching the various shows on the History Channel.

Besides his parents, Greg is preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Flory.

Survivors include his loving partner of 32 years, Tana Chaffin of Kellogg; his two sons, Allen (Becky) Reed of Kellogg, and Michael (Desteny) Flory of Pinehurst; 7 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a sister, Donna Flory of New York.

A memorial service for Greg will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.