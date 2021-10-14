Greenwood Memorial Terrace set to transform into fall family carnival this weekend

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greenwood Memorial Terrace will transform into a fall family carnival on Saturday!

The carnival will take place October 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can enjoy games, food trucks, live music, costume contests and more. Kids can even take a photo with Cinderella at the carnival’s photo booth!

For more competitive attendees, the annual Great Pumpkin Race will kick off in the afternoon.

Participants can register to decorate pumpkins, then race them down a hill. The first pumpkin to make it to the bottom wins!

There is a $5 entry fee for attendees who would like to join the pumpkin races.

