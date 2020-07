‘Green Fire’ burns 100 acres near Omak

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — The ‘Green Fire’ has burned 100 acres about six miles northeast of Omak.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, fire crews arrived on scene just before 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

