Green Bluff peaches are ready for picking
MEAD, Wash. – It’s peach season at Green Bluff and if you haven’t made your way north yet, now is the time!
The folks at Walter’s Fruit Ranch said they have a good supply of late Redhaven peaches, ready for picking.
This is their dominant peach variety at the ranch and due to the recent hot weather, plus a little bit of rain, they are ripening faster than ever.
Peaches are also available at Eleven Acres, Roening’s, High Country Orchard and Sunset Orchard.
The sweet fruits are great to eat on their own or throw into a dessert. Try your hand at one of our recipes below.
