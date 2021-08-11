Green Bluff peaches are ready for picking

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Walter's Fruit Ranch

MEAD, Wash. – It’s peach season at Green Bluff and if you haven’t made your way north yet, now is the time!

The folks at Walter’s Fruit Ranch said they have a good supply of late Redhaven peaches, ready for picking.

This is their dominant peach variety at the ranch and due to the recent hot weather, plus a little bit of rain, they are ripening faster than ever.

Peaches are also available at Eleven Acres, Roening’s, High Country Orchard and Sunset Orchard.

RELATED: High Country Orchard celebrating peach season with weekend farmer’s market

The sweet fruits are great to eat on their own or throw into a dessert. Try your hand at one of our recipes below.

RECIPE: Easy Southern peach cobbler

RECIPE: Quick blueberry-peach crisp

RECIPE: Peaches Diablo

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.