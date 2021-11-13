Green Bluff farmers feel the effects of inflation, supply chain issues

by Kaitlin Knapp

MEAD, Wash. — Inflation is not only hitting the places where you get your food. It is also being felt by the people who supply it, like farmers up at Green Bluff.

The price spike is not only affecting the food they grow but how they ship it. Walters Fruit Ranch has lowered prices where it could and raised them when it had to.

“Our tractors take gas. Our apples go in boxes. Our pies need labels,” said Jason Morrell, owner of Walters Fruit Ranch.

He had to raise apple prices a little bit because the price of boxes went up.

“The boxes last year, they were 99 cents. This year, they’re $1.85 this year, per box,” Morrell said.

Prices are on the rise left and right. It’s even hit the coast of gas for his tractors. The price for a case of burger patties in Morrell’s café nearly doubled.

“We try just to do the bare minimum just to cover the cost of the increase in goods,” Morrell said. “We’re not trying to take advantage of the inflation. We’re just trying to bear it.”

Inflation is not the only issue. Morrell needs bottles for his cider.

“Right now, the bottles that I need for making my shipment for next year are in the harbor,” he said.

Morrell is looking at the positive side, though. The farm’s homemade pies are flying off the shelves. Normally, he delivers them once a month to local grocery stores. He is doing it now once a week.

“What I’ve gathered from the buyers is that they’re buying a lot of our pies because they want to fill their shelves,” Morrell explained.

Instead of bringing four carts in full of pies, it is up to nine. Morrell says they are struggling to meet demand.

Despite inflation and the supply chains issues, they are pushing forward for their customers.

“We ran out of some hard cider towards the end on that last weekend,” Morrell said. “But don’t worry, next year we’ll have plenty, even if I have to swim out and get the bottles.”

