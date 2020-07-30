Greater Spokane League postpones fall sports to later season

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greater Spokane League has decided to postpone all fall sports until a later season, it announced Tuesday.

The WIAA has been hard at work determining its high school sports calendar. It recently released an update calendar, reassigning sports to seasons based on risk level for contracting COVID-19.

In doing so, fall sports like football were rescheduled for season 3, set to take place in the spring.

The alternate sports set to take place in season 1- consisting of cross country, golf and tennis- will all move to season 3, GSL said. LEARN MORE

READ: WIAA releases tentative calendar for upcoming sports seasons

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.