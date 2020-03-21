Where you can still take your kids in Spokane that doesn’t involve a jungle gym

It’s officially spring in Spokane and while the weather has been wonderful, you won’t find any kids playing on the city’s play structures.

The Spokane Regional Health District ordered the closure of all structures citywide on Friday, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

So, what can your kids do outside?

In a press conference Saturday, Greater Spokane Emergency Management clarified while high-touch areas like jungle gyms are closed for the time being, all of Spokane’s 117 facilities will remain open.

That means neighborhood parks, trailheads, skate parks, and areas like Manito Park.

While your kids may not be able to use the swing set, you can always take them to Manito Park for a soccer game. Or maybe to Bowl and Pitcher for a pretty spectacular view of the Spokane River.

Portable restrooms will also remain open, health officials just ask you bring your own cleaning supplies to wipe up after.

The announcement of parks closing had many locals calling 911 to report kids still playing on slides while their parents watched.

Greater Spokane EM wants to remind you: 911 is for emergencies and not to report situations like that. Instead, officials are asking you gently remind people to follow the rules in order to keep everyone safe.

