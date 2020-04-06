Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels temporarily transitioning to weekly frozen meal delivery

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Greater Spokane Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver meals to local seniors, but will temporarily change their operations as the COVID-19 pandemic crests.

GSC Meals on Wheels has continued to serve daily hot meals throughout the crisis, but will temporarily transition to frozen meals and a new delivery schedule. Volunteers will deliver seven frozen meals once a week for the next two weeks, in place of the daily drop off.

“The intent is to reduce the person to person contact among our vulnerable seniors during the peak of this virus and require less of our 350 plus volunteers to be out with risk of exposure,” Executive Dheairector Jeff Edwards said in a release.

GSC Meals on Wheels will continue to enroll new clients and seniors in need. Seniors with special needs that prevent delivery of seven frozen meals will continue to be served in a manner that meets their unique needs.

“All seniors can continue to expect delivery of meals and there is no shortage of capacity to do so,” Edwards said.

When the peak of the virus passes, GSC Meals on Wheels will resume hot, daily delivery. The non-profit expects the frozen meal delivery to last between two and three weeks.

“We will continue to call all of our clients daily and check in with them,” Edwards said. “We encourage all Spokane County citizens to check in on their senior neighbors and loved ones during this time.”

Seniors over the age of 60 can call 509-924-6976 to enroll in meal delivery.

