Greater Spokane area burn ban to be lifted Friday morning

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A burn ban in effect since June will be lifted on Friday morning.

The outdoor recreational fire restrictions in place for Spokane County and the Spokane metro area were first implemented on June 4.

The ban restricted campfires, fire bowls and fire pits, but those will soon be allowed thanks to cooler and wetter weather.

“This fire season has been historic in the number of wildland fires and acres burned across the nation. Regional firefighters appreciate Spokane residents who did their part during the burn restriction,” said Spokane Fire Department Fire Marshal Lance Dahl. “With the burn restrictions being lifted, please continue to use safe recreational burning practices.”

Provided that people follow regulations, outdoor recreational fires will be allowed in the cities of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood and throughout all unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

Additionally, chimineas, portable outdoor fireplaces and other patio/deck warmers will be allowed if approved fuel is used and other requirements are satisfied.

The ban will be lifted at 8 a.m. Friday.

