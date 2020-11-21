Great weather to hang your Christmas lights and make plans for an outdoor Thanksgiving feast

This will be a fantastic weekend to get outside and ward-off the COVID-19 blues. Saturday will be SUNNY! High pressure will bring clear skies, a little patchy morning fog and above average temperatures for Saturday. It will be a GREAT weekend to get a jump start on your Christmas lights. Dry weekends in November and December are hard to come by, so please take advantage.

We do have the possibility of some light snow starting Sunday night and into Monday. A slick Monday morning commute is possible. Another round of wet weather is on the way for Tuesday, but it looks like mountain snow and valley rain will be on the way. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, right now it looks like the chance of mountain snow will continue, however, dry conditions are in the forecast for the Spokane area! High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sounds like you could bundle up and have Thanksgiving dinner outdoors!