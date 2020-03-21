Great news for the weekend: more GORGEOUS sunny weather! -Kris

This week’s beautiful weather has been a tremendous gift to the people in the Inland Northwest. I think you’ll find the stress melt away with some time spent out in the sun. Thankfully, we live in a place where maintaining six feet of distance between our neighbors when we are outside is an easy task! The sunny, warm weather is going to continue through the weekend.

A weak system could potentially bring a few showers to the Idaho Panhandle on Saturday, but otherwise, we will be dry. A more significant system brings a chance of rain or snow to the entire region late Monday into Tuesday. Expect a more typical, unsettled spring weather pattern next week.