Great news for the weekend: more GORGEOUS sunny weather! -Kris

This week’s beautiful weather has been a tremendous gift to the people in the Inland Northwest.  I think you’ll find the stress melt away with some time spent out in the sun. Thankfully, we live in a place where maintaining six feet of distance between our neighbors when we are outside is an easy task! The sunny, warm weather is going to continue through the weekend.

Weekend Forecast

A weak system could potentially bring a few showers to the Idaho Panhandle on Saturday, but otherwise, we will be dry.  A more significant system brings a chance of rain or snow to the entire region late Monday into Tuesday.  Expect a more typical, unsettled spring weather pattern next week.

Planning Forecast

