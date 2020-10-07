Grease fire quickly put down at Krispy Kreme, minor damage and no injuries reported

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters put down a grease fire that erupted at Krispy Kreme Tuesday night.

According to fire officials, several people called 911 and reported a oil fire—the manager was quick to apply fire extinguishers on the flames and had mostly contained it by the time fire crews arrived.

BREAKING: Fire at Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Spokane Valley. Fire Department says it’s out. Appears to be a grease fire. No injuries reported. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/iYAHvAwPCt — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 7, 2020

Smoke filled the building but was filtered out by high-pressure fans.

No one was injured and damage to the inside of the donut shop was kept to a minimum. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and it is not yet known when the shop will reopen.

Spokane Valley Fire Department urges folks to remember that grease fryers can happen in your own home, too—they want to remind you to always keep a lid nearby when you are cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, drop a lid on it to smother the flames, turn off the burner and do not move the pan.

