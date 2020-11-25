Graydon Arthur Brown (82) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on November 20, 2020. He was born to William and Ann (Polich) Brown on June 28, 1938 in Cle Elum, WA.

Graydon grew up in Cle Elum, and he left school in early 1955 to go to work for the Milwaukee Railroad. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1958 serving on the West Coast 13th Coast Guard District. He was honorably discharged in 1961, and he returned to Othello, WA to again work for the Milwaukee Railroad. He worked as a Conductor out of Malden, WA and St. Maries. On December 31, 1975 Graydon married Nancy Westbrook in Las Vegas, NV. They made their home in St. Maries and purchased the Benewah Resort in 1979. They operated this business for 12 years. When they sold the business, they moved to Port Angeles, WA where Graydon worked for Central Washington Railroad CWRR in Yakima, WA.

In 1991 they returned to St. Maries to take back the resort. They finally sold the business in 1991 and retired at that time. Nancy died in 1995. Graydon and Alice Scarborough have shared their lives together since 2003. Graydon enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing. He was a member of the Eagles and Elks Lodge and served as an Exalted Ruler for 2 terms 1994-1995 and 1995-1996.

Graydon is survived by his companion Alice Scarborough at their home in St. Maries, children Ed (Kay) Westbrook of Genesee, ID and Steve (Janice) Westbrook of Kendrick, ID, and Ginger (Jeff) Rushton of Port Angeles, WA, 7 grandchildren, and a ton of great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tammy Renee Gates and brother Edwin Brown. A graveside service will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, ID.