Gray for Veterans Day with rain on the way by evening – Kris

Today’s sunshine was AMAZING, but dang, that low sun angle can really get you while you’re driving! I’m not complaining, of course, and it won’t be an issue tomorrow. The clouds will move in tonight, and there’s a slight chance of a few snow flurries very early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies for most of Veterans Day. By tomorrow late afternoon/early evening the next round of wet weather moves in. It will all be RAIN. An atmospheric river will send rain to all but the very highest mountain peaks Thursday night through Friday.

Enjoy a break in the wet weather for Saturday. Temperatures will be running between 5 and 10 degrees above average. It will be even warmer for Sunday, but the chance of a few showers returns. There’s more rain on the way for Monday. However, drier, cooler conditions are on the way for the middle of next week.