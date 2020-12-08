Gray December days in the forecast -Kris

Sunset is now before 4:00 p.m. in the Inland Northwest, and we’re not going to see much of the sun even during our limited amount of daylight this week. As is common this time of year, areas of low clouds, fog or freezing fog will dominate our weather pattern. Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out a little above average, close to 40°. That warm up is thanks to an approaching front, which will also bring the chance of some mixed precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The precipitation will be light, but could still lead to some slick spots on the roads. Mountain areas could get a couple of inches of snow with the passing front. An active weather pattern will continue through the weekend, however, any disturbances passing through the region will be fairly weak, and they will mainly result in mountain snow.