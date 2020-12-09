Grassroots organization urges Gov. Inslee to stop COVID spread in prisons

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

iStock/allanswart

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington Community Action Network (CAN) is urging Governor Jay Inslee to take action to stop the rampant spread of COVID-19 through state prisons.

The Airway Heights Corrections Center is just one of several prisons across Washington that have been battered by COVID — earlier this week there were 1,600 inmates in the facility, and as of Wednesday, 740 cases of the virus have been reported.

Inmates say they have been deprived of showers and toilets, and COVID is transmitted wildly through the prison population.

RELATED: ‘They’re being treated like they shouldn’t even be alive’: Inmate says staff is to blame for outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections Center

Back in April, Washington CAN petitioned Inslee to step up and enact measures to prevent COVID transmission in the corrections system. They suggested the Department of Corrections release inmates whose crimes were committed before 1984, and release inmates from remote camp facilities and rework those buildings into quarantine areas.

The DOC did release inmates back in April, yet the cases continue to rise.

Washington CAN is hoping recent trends will re-energize efforts to protect inmates and corrections staff.

RELATED: Wash. DOC publishes list of inmates being released to slow spread of coronavirus

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.