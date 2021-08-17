Grants help bring fresh produce to N. Idaho elementary schools

BOISE, Idaho — Fresh produce is on the way to several North Idaho elementary schools, all thanks to grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides children in elementary schools with fresh fruits and vegetables. Schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority. This helps ensure that the program benefits kids who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh produce on a regular basis.

“Children love the wide variety of tasty fruits and veggies, including items seldom seen in Idaho grocery stores,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. “It is an effective, fun way to increase healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout our state.”

Some of the grants are upwards of $30,000, extending the program throughout the school year.

The local schools awarded grants include:

Naples Elementary School – Boundary County S.D.

Valley View Elementary – Boundary County S.D.

Borah Elementary School – Coeur d’Alene S.D.

Bryan Elementary School – Coeur d’Alene S.D.

Kamiah Schools – Kamiah Jt. S.D.

Hope Elementary School – Lake Pend Oreille S.D.

Kootenai Elementary School – Lake Pend Oreille S.D.

John Brown Elementary School – Lakeland S.D.

Spirit Lake Elementary School – Lakeland S.D.

Lapwai Elementary School – Lapwai S.D.

Lapwai Jr – Sr High School – Lapwai s.D.

McGhee Elementary School – Lewiston S.D.

Orofino Elementary School – Orofino Jt. S.D.

Peck Elementary School – Orofino Jt. S.D.

Timberline Schools – Orofino Jt. S.D.

Lakeside Elementary School – Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D.

Shoshone Elementary School – Shoshone S.D.

Idaho Hill Elementary School – West Bonner County S.D.

Priest River Elementary School – West Bonner County S.D.

