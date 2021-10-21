Grant to help establish new domestic violence court in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new, specialized court will address domestic violence in Spokane.

The new court is made possible by a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. The YWCA, Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition and Spokane Superior Court will implement it.

Spokane has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state of Washington, and the grant will help the court with alternative judicial processing in these cases.

Trained legal advocates will provide trauma-informed support to victims. Judges and court personnel who understand the complex aspects of domestic violence will be available and treatment options will focus on a therapeutic, whole family approach to the proceedings.

“This grant is an incredible win for Spokane,” said Annie Murphy, Director of the SRDVC. “This specialized court is designed to respond to the profound impact domestic violence has on families in our community by ensuring victims have access to trauma-informed advocates and offenders have the tools they need to reduce recidivism.”

In support of the new DV court, SRDVC will provide a court coordinator who prepares and delivers additional information for judges including input from victims, lethality assessment findings, firearm purchases and initial assessment results. They will also work with grant and community partners to identify additional services and resources needed for family members in the household, including children and offenders.

The grant partnership will also help YWCA Spokane provide legal advocacy support that will offer victims safety planning services. It will also aid in providing them resources to counseling, therapy, shelter and housing.

“Our team at YWCA Spokane is excited to partner with the SRDVC and the Spokane Superior Court to bring this critical model of support to Spokane,” said Jeanette Hauck, CEO of YWCA Spokane. “It facilitates a holistic approach to addressing a prevalent issue in our community.”

RELATED: Are you a domestic violence victim? Here are some resources available in Spokane County

RELATED: ‘She’s completely isolated’: Local domestic violence advocates weigh in on Petito case, violence in community

READ: ‘That needs to change’: Community raises over $4,000 to fight domestic violence