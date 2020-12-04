Grant helping local students struggling during the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Our children are struggling. Studies have shown that children are struggling with learning, socialization and mental health issues as a result of the pandemic.

A local organization is trying to reach as many struggling children as possible and a grant from Bank of America is helping.

The $50,000 Neighborhood Champion grant will help Communities in Schools address some of these issues kids are facing.

So, what will that money do?

“Training staff to be actually able to do online groups with kids to address their PTSD, to address their trauma, to give them skills to deal with it, among their peers and by themselves,” CIS Executive Director Chuck Teergarden said.

Communities in Schools offers a number of different supports for disadvantaged students in up to 60 local schools by assisting more than 10,000 students with things like mentoring, tutoring, help with food, school supplies and hygiene items.

