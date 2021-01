Grant County Vaccination Sites

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Columbia Basin Family Medicine: Call the number for scheduling

220 Nat Washington Way

Ephrata, WA 98823

(509) 754-3330

Columbia Basin Health Assoc – Wahluke Family Health Center: Ask for Clinic Manager

601 Government Way

Mattawa, WA 99349

(509) 488-5256

estellape@cbha.org

