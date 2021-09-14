Grant County Sheriff’s Office looks to reunite missing pony with owner

SOAP LAKE, Wash.– Are you missing your pony? The Grant County Sheriff’s Office might be able to help you.

The sheriff’s office posted to its Facebook page Monday that it found a black and white pony. Right now, deputies say somebody has it safety corraled near Soap Lake.

If this is your horse, you are asked to call 509-762-1160 to be reunited. The case number is 21GS11075.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.