Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigates drive-by shooting

Police Lights Police Lights

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two homes and a car were shot Thursday in a Moses Lake community and the sheriff’s office wants to find who did it.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 9:30 p.m. during a drive-by shooting in the Larson Community. Deputies said calls about the shooting came in from the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop.

A child was in the living room of one of the homes that was hit four times, but was not injured. A car outside one of the homes was also shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they think the person who may have been the target of the shooting was a man who was spotted standing by the car that was shot. Deputies said that man has not been found.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

RELATED: Spokane Police investigate series of drive-by shootings, say they’re mostly unrelated and not random

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.