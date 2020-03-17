Grant County Sheriff’s Office activates emergency operations center to respond to COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has activated an emergency operations center in Ephrata to coordinate resources responding to the COVID-19 exposures and infections happening in the area.

As of Tuesday morning, there are seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, with several linked, suspected cases under investigation.

RELATED: Seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Grant County, according to Health District

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tom Jones directed that the EOC be activated on Monday afternoon. Representatives from various public safety agencies are assembling at the EOC to analyze and share information, as well as prioritize resources.

The decision to activate the EOC was prompted by a Declaration of Local Emergency signed by the Grant County Board of Commissioners.

“This is a normal procedure for a major emergency threatening or happening in Grant County,” the Sheriff’s Office noted in the release.

The operational priorities are to protect, coordinate resources to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as coordinate resources to support response and recovery for local government and private businesses.

“COVID-19 is a very serious virus that will affect many residents in Grant County,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “I am committing to you that we in the Emergency Operations Center will work diligently with the Health District and our other partners in the County to reduce the spread of the virus and make sure that our residents are kept informed. I implore everyone to utilize social distancing and wash your hands.”

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

READ: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.