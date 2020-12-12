Grant County Sheriff’s deputy passes away shortly before he was set to retire

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies, who passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday.

Deputy Jon Melvin was found inside his home by fellow deputies performing a welfare check. He was just 60 years old. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Melvin had served over 35 years in law enforcement and was preparing to retire in 2021.

“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Jon will be deeply missed.”

The cause of Melvin’s death is still being determined.

