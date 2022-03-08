Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announces he will not run for re-election

Grant County Sheriff's Tom Jones CREDIT: Grant County Sheriff's Office

EPHRATA, Wash.– Starting next year, there will be a new sheriff in Grant County.

Sheriff Tom Jones announced he won’t seek re-election for a fourth term.

The sheriff’s office said Jones told his staff about his decision on Monday. He said it came after “communication and prayer with his family.”

He was elected as sheriff in 2010 and started his first term on January 1, 2011.

“It has been an absolutely humbling experience serving the citizens of Grant County. I have spent nearly my entire life in public service starting with joining the Navy after graduating high school. I have met some incredible people and have made some great friends,” Jones said. “My choice not to seek re-election was a family decision and I am comfortable and excited about it. My goal was to leave the agency better than I found it. We have done that, and I would hope that the next person at the helm will continue the same vision. I will l let my accomplishments stand on their own.”

Jones has served 30 years in law enforcement, starting with the Soap Lake Police Department in 1992. He was then hired by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in 1997.

Some of the accomplishments he got done during his time as sheriff include bringing back a robust K-9 program, the drone program, and integrating the county’s emergency management agency and code enforcement tasks into the sheriff’s office.

