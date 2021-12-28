Grant County investigators find more than $2 million worth of drugs in home near high school

MATTAWA, Wash.– The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it took about $2.08 million worth of drugs off the streets with a recent bust.

The sheriff’s office said its Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 32 pounds of meth, 25,000 fentanyl pills, and $50,000 in cash while it was serving a search warrant on a home in Mattawa.

Investigators said Rigoberto Tapia, 42, was taken to jail and faces a charge of controlled substances with intent to deliver. The charge also carries the school zone enhancement since the home was within 1,000 feet of Wahluke High School.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.

The Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team’s mission is to target mid and upper-level drug violators and to make it harder for people to get and sell drugs in the county and state.

Mattawa: INET seized about 32 lbs of meth, 25,000 fentanyl pills, and $50,000 in cash. The street value for the drugs is around $2.08-million. The suspect, 42y/o Rigoberto Tapia was lodged in the Grant Co Jail for possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. pic.twitter.com/LmhxLm4Pu3 — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) December 28, 2021

