Grant County inmate tests positive for COVID, six people in quarantine

GRANT CO., Wash. — An inmate at the Grant County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was immediately isolated into a special area of the jail and will remain in isolation for two weeks.

Six people who were in direct contact with the inmate have also been tested and will continue to be tested every three days for the next two weeks as they quarantine. So far, all of those tests have come back negative.

The Grant County Health District is providing additional guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus within the jail.

