Grant County deputy struck by bullet while chasing robbery suspect

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

WADOC

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A Grant County deputy suffered a bullet to the foot overnight.

According to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were chasing a robbery suspect through downtown Ephrata when he pulled out a gun and fired towards officers.

The suspect, 24-year-old Jesus Torres, was wanted for two armed robberies in Moses Lake.

Foreman said while he was firing shots, one of the bullets pierced through the sheet metal of a patrol car and struck a deputy’s foot.

The chase finally came to an end near SR 17 and Road 19, just outside of Soap Lake, were Torres was arrested.

“The deputy is just fine. The suspect, again, he’s in custody. There are multiple shooting scenes across downtown Ephrata where the suspect shot at pursuing officers,” said Foreman.

Officers could be in the area for several hours as they investigate and collect evidence.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.